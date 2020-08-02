Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19, officials from Chennai's Kauvery Hospital said on Sunday.

According to the hospital, Purohit is asymptomatic and clinically stable, and has been advised home isolation.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19: Babul Supriyo, MoS for Environment, Goes Into Self-Isolation, Says Met Union Home Minister 'A Day Before'.

"Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," officials said.

Earlier, a total number of 84 people including, the security personnel and fire service staff working at Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 9,509 COVID-19 Cases, 260 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)