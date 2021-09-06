New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Purohit was on August 27 given additional charge as Punjab Governor. He was also appointed Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Also Read | Oppo Enco Buds True Wireless Earbuds To Be Launched in India on September 8, 2021.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also met the Home Minister on Monday.

(ANI)

Also Read | Redmi 10 Prime To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)