Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Expressing his grief over the demise of DMDK founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth, Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi said that his outstanding contributions to cinema, politics, and service to society will forever be remembered.

Governor RN Ravi said, "Deeply pained by the passing away of accomplished actor, dedicated leader, and great humanitarian Thiru. Vijayakanth. His outstanding contributions to cinema, politics, and service to society will ever be remembered. My prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti!."

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai aged 71 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day.

"The news of the demise of dear friend and National Progressive Dravidian Association President, Captain Vijayakanth has caused great shock and pain," TN Chief Minister Stalin said in a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Stalin reached Vijayakanth's residence in Chennai to pay him last respects.

"The demise of my dear friend Vijayakanth, fondly known by the Tamil people as Captain, is a tragedy for Tamil Nadu and the film industry. In this very sad situation, I express my condolences to Captain Vijayakanth's family, including his sister Premalatha Vijayakanth, the volunteers of the National Progressive Dravidian Association, the film industry and the fans," the statement read.

The statement further said that Vijayakanth will be laid to rest with state honours.

"Condolences on behalf of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. As a tribute to Vijayakanth, his last journey will be given full state honors," the statement added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences to the DMDK chief and said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth ji."

"His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Vijayakanth and called him the 'legend of Tamil film world'.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005. Vijayakanth served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016.

He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. (ANI)

