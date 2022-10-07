Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India}, October 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi on Friday promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and to regulate online gaming in the state.

The government decided to ban online rummy games based on a report submitted by Justice Chandru's led panel and stakeholders' input.

Earlier in September, Tamil Nadu Cabinet approved an ordinance to ban online gambling.

Following the Council of Minister's acceptance of the bill to outlaw online gambling, the Governor granted his support. On Friday, the measure received the assent of Governor RN Ravi.

The Tamil Nadu state government has made two attempts to pass legislation outlawing online gambling in the region.

According to the legislation, no supplier of online games may offer online gambling services, permit the gaming of any online gambling that requires the use of cash or other risks or permit the gaming of any online game that violates the rules. (ANI)

