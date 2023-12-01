Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Normal life remained disrupted as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Chennai district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic snarls and schools and colleges to remain closed.

Visuals show people carrying on their daily activities in the Koyambedu area of Chennai under torrential downpours.

People dressed in raincoats and clinging to umbrellas made their way through the streets soaked with rainwater.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Ripon Buildings to review the arrangements at the Command Control Centre in Chennai where the rainfall situation in the state is being monitored.

The Chief Minister also answered calls from residents on the 1913 helpline and directed officials to improve coordination between departments to redress grievances without delay.

Meanwhile, Puzhal Lake, also known as the Red Hills Lake, reached its full capacity due to continuous rainfall in the area. About 389 cusecs of water were released from the lake.

Earlier, the Kanchipuram District administration also announced an increase in the discharge of water from Chembarambakkam Lake from 2500 cusecs to 6000 cusecs from 8 a.m. on Thursday.

With Tamil Nadu receiving continuous rainfall, the inflow of water is around 3000 cusecs and is bound to increase. The lake's storage had increased to 22.53 feet as against the capacity of 24 feet.

A flood warning was issued for low-lying areas and six villages along the banks of the Adyar River as water was released from Chembarambakkam Lake.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas of Chennai.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life.

Schools in Chennai also remain closed due to continuous downpours. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to the rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)

