India News | Tamil Nadu: Large Flocks of Migratory Flamingos Spotted in Thoothukudi Salt Pans; Experts Stress Habitat Protection

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): Large flocks of migratory flamingos have been spotted inhabiting the salt pans region of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, drawing attention to the ecological significance of the coastal habitat and the need for stronger conservation measures during the migration season.

The arrival of the birds has transformed the salt pans into a vibrant spectacle, attracting bird enthusiasts and nature lovers. Experts say the region serves as an important feeding and resting ground for migratory flamingos that travel long distances every year.

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According to Mathivanan, Senior Research Associate and Coordinator at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Tirunelveli district, the flamingos regularly visit the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari.

"Flamingos are tall, beautiful and colourful birds. The coastal habitats such as salt pans, creeks and inland water bodies provide excellent feeding grounds for them," he said.

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According to him, two species of flamingos -- the greater flamingo and the lesser flamingo -- are commonly found in the region. These birds migrate from the Rann of Kachchh in Gujarat, one of the country's major flamingo breeding grounds.

Mathivanan explained that flamingos use their specialised beaks to probe through mud and shallow waters in search of algae, their primary food source. The algae contain pigments that contribute to the birds' distinctive pink colouration.

He, however, expressed concern over increasing threats to these habitats.

"In recent years, these ecosystems have been subjected to significant pollution from both domestic and industrial sources, affecting the quality of the habitat available to migratory birds," he said.

The researcher welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to declare Dhanushkodi as a flamingo sanctuary, describing it as a positive step towards protecting migratory bird populations.

Mathivanan also urged local communities to support conservation efforts by avoiding activities that may disturb the birds, particularly the bursting of crackers during the migration season.

"Both the government and the community have to work together to protect flamingos and their habitats in our region," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)