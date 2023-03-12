Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): A day after the Centre flagged concerns regarding a gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some States, Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered 40 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, State's Health Department said in a statement.

A total of 3,047 persons were tested by RT-PCR and 40 were reported to be positive, taking the total number of active patients to 235.

Out of the patients who tested positive within 24 hours, 17 were male, while 23 were female.

The State recorded one death, taking the death toll to 38,050.

As many as 28 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 35,56,953.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the States and Union Territories.

Bhushan flagged that the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some States is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed.

"Despite the low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Bhushan said in his letter. (ANI)

