Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department bulletin said on Sunday.

With this, a total of 620 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha on Outsider Remarks, Says 'If PM Narendra Modi Can Contest From Varanasi, So Can I From West Bengal's Asansol'.

As many as 106 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 34,13,745.

The bulletin said, with zero death reports in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 38,025. (ANI)

Also Read | CBI Arrests Senior Intelligence Official and Another Person in Connection With Bribery Case in Ghaziabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)