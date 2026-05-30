India News | Tamil Nadu: Man Dies After Alleged Assault by Villagers Near Vengal

Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): A 35-year-old man from Assam allegedly died after being assaulted by relatives of two women and local residents in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, police said.

The incident took place in Ramarajakandigai village near Vengal after the deceased, identified as Prasenjit Das, allegedly approached a house where two women were alone and asked for drinking water.

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Police said Das, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, got into a verbal altercation with the women.

The women later informed their relatives about the incident, following which the relatives, along with some locals, allegedly confronted and assaulted the man. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, Vengal police found that six young men from Assam had arrived in Tiruvallur district a day earlier in search of employment. Prasenjit Das had allegedly gone to Ramarajakandigai village, where the incident occurred.

Police have taken three persons into custody for questioning, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old jolted the country. On May 24, West Zone Inspector General of Police R V Ramya Bharathi said that senior officers will be coming for a preliminary review of the case.

"The only two persons involved have been promptly arrested. In view of the sensitivity of the case, senior officers will be coming for preliminary review," she told ANI.

Earlier, IGP Bharati said in a press conference that the case is being altered to include the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, due to the assault of a minor.

She elaborated on the case, saying that the girl went missing on May 21 (Thursday) at around 5 PM. The police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and registered a case regarding the missing child.

"On 21 May at about 8:30 pm, information was received through police helpline 100 that a 10-year-old girl who was playing outside her house had gone missing at about 5 pm in the evening. The police personnel rushed to the spot, conducted enquiries, received the complaint and registered a case regarding the missing child on the same night at about 10 pm," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)