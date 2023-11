Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Chennai city police has booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, police said.

Nungambakkam Police has booked the actor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The action was taken following an order of Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the National Commission for Women had issued a direction to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews had surfaced on social media, where he had said he hoped to have a rape scene in 'Leo' starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars like Khushboo and Roja.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule" Khan had purportedly said.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don't share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' but have portrayed prominent roles in the film.

Responding to Khan's remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind." (ANI)

