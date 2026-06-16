India News | Tamil Nadu: Migrant Worker Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Girl in Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): A 32-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was arrested in Aadhanur village near Manimangalam in Kanchipuram district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, Kanchipuram Police said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly lured the victim to a secluded spot near his thatched hut and sexually assaulted her, police said.

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Following the incident, residents detained the accused and assaulted him before handing him over to the Manimangalam Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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The incident comes a day after Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited the Government Hospital in Chennai to meet the family of a three-year-old girl from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district who allegedly died following sexual assault and criticised the state government over the law-and-order situation.

Speaking to reporters, BJP President Nainar Nagendran termed the incident "very sad" and alleged a rise in crimes against women in the state. "Not only this, there are cases involving a seventh-standard girl and another tenth-standard girl who was assaulted by two individuals. Just today, four cases of crimes against women have been reported," he said.

He further alleged that multiple incidents involving women had taken place in recent days and accused the state administration of failing to ensure public safety. "In the first twenty days, there have been 48 recorded crimes against women across the region. Not only that, a female police officer near Chhavandai was assaulted and barely managed to escape from three individuals. This is the reality under the current administration under Joseph Vijay. They are failing to protect the people of Tamil Nadu who come out here," he said.

Meanwhile, DMK leader Anbil Mahesh expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of the three-year-old child in Tiruvallur and called for decisive action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)