Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): Nagapattinam district continued to receive heavy rainfall due to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The Regional Meteorology Centre, Tamil Nadu, predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in the coastal areas on Thursday

Schools in Chennai remain closed due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Incessant heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of Chennai. Visuals from Arumbakkam show waterlogging in the city.

NDRF is on standby in Arakkonam town in view of an impending cyclone warning issued by IMD.

According to the IMD, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till 10:00 am Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life.

Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday, and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, causing major traffic snarls across the city.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)

