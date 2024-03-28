Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): The nominations of 13 candidates passed the review on Thursday to contest from Kanchipuram Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

The nominations of five parties, including the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Naam Tamilar party and eight independent candidates, were accepted by the election officer.

Kanchipuram district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan was appointed as the Election Officer for Kanchipuram.

According to the officials, 31 nominations were received in total till yesterday, March 27, at the district collector's office. The filing of nominations for the constituency started on March 20.

Also, the farmer symbol, which was the symbol of the Naam Tamilar Party, has been allocated to the Bangalore-based Bharatiya People's United Party and it has fielded Poovarasan as its candidate, but following protests from the Naam Tamil Party members alleging that the details are not proper, the petition was rejected.

Naam Thamizlar Katchi (NTK), which failed to get the Sugarcane farmer as its symbol, is now contesting with the Microphone symbol in all constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote, and the CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI (M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat, and independents were elected to two seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

