Fishermen welcome at Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu. (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): Officials of the state fisheries department and BJP cadre organised a warm reception at Tamil Nadu's Chennai airport on Friday for the 21 fishermen repatriated by Sri Lanka.

As per the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, as many as 21 Indian fishermen out of the 48 detained by the Sri Lankan Navy were repatriated from Sri Lanka to Chennai on Friday.

Fisheries Department officers and TN BJP Fisheries wing president Munuswamy were present at the airport to welcome the fishermen.

They were then transported to their hometowns in two vehicles.

The arrested fishermen comprised 8 individuals from the Rameswaram area of Tamil Nadu and 13 from Pudukkottai district.

They were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on two separate occasions - on December 6 near Neduntheevu area and on December 9.

Additionally, on December 9, 27 fishermen from Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukottai Districts were arrested and produced in a Sri Lankan court.

Following these incidents, the Indian government engaged in negotiations with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained fishermen.

Consequently, a total of 21 fishermen - 8 from Rameswaram and 13 from Pudukkottai district, who were arrested on December 6 - were released.

After being under the supervision of Indian embassy officials for several days, the released fishermen underwent a COVID examination and were subsequently flown to the Chennai airport. (ANI)

