Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): AIADMK workers on Tuesday held a protest in Chennai against the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu's alleged failure to prevent incidents of sexual offences against women and children in the State.

AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that the situation was becoming a menace in the school education department of the state.

Further, he stated that the protest was being held to draw attention and demand justice for the victims of sexual harassment.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan alleged, "Sexual harassment is rampant. It is becoming a menace in the school education department of Tamil Nadu. Children are facing sexual harassment not by outsiders but by their own professors and teachers. The school education department has become a hub of sexual abuse and harassment."

Further, he said that the DMK government was only interested in "promoting" MK Stalin and his son.

"The DMK is only interested in promoting MK Stalin and his son. This protest is to draw their attention while demanding justice for sexual harassment victims..." he added.

On December 24, a 19-year-old second year student of the Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the campus.

The incident had led to protests by AIADMK MLAs and several other political parties who raised concerns of the state government's handling of the case.

The parties accused the DMK government of going slow on the case.

In light of the case, AIADMK MLAs had protested symbolically on January 9 wearing black shirts, since the first day of Tamil Nadu assembly session, which commenced on January 6.

Chief Minister Stalin assured that his government stands with the victim by highlighting that the accused was arrested shortly after the incident. (ANI)

