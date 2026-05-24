India News | Tamil Nadu Police Detain 3,246 Rowdy Elements, Arrest 419 Drug Offenders in Crackdown on Crime Network

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a major statewide crackdown on crime, the Tamil Nadu Police detained 3,246 rowdy elements and arrested 419 drug offenders as part of intensified proactive operations conducted across the state over the last three days, according to an official statement.

The drive, carried out under the direction of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, aims to ensure peace and public safety and strengthen law and order by targeting rowdyism, the narcotics trade and organised criminal networks, the statement from the Office of the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force said on Saturday.

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"As per the instructions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu regarding creation of an atmosphere of peace, public safety and security among the populace of the State, it is the resolve of the Police Department to rid society of the ill effects of rowdism, usage of drugs & other psychotropic substances," the statement said.

During the operation, the Tamil Nadu Police checked a total of 15,349 rowdy elements, including 12,650 history-sheeted (HS) and 2,699 non-history-sheeted (Non-HS) individuals.

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Following sustained interrogation and verification, 3,246 rowdy elements (HS: 2,468; Non-HS: 778) were detained for further verification, while 844 individuals (HS: 488; Non-HS: 356) were remanded under various provisions of law.

In parallel action against narcotics under the NDPS Act, police registered 294 cases and arrested 419 drug offenders across Tamil Nadu during the same period.

Authorities also seized 267.756 kilograms of ganja and 2,476 narcotic tablets, with an estimated market value of Rs 1,43,78,200 in the open market.

"The objective is to decisively curb criminal activities, dismantle organised criminal networks, thereby strengthening the public safety and law & order situation across the State of Tamil Nadu," the statement added.

The police further said that the proactive action is part of sustained efforts to monitor and control the activities of rowdy elements and drug syndicates and will continue as an ongoing process to maintain public order and safety across the state. (ANI)

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