India News | Tamil Nadu: Preparations Underway for CM Vijay's Tiruchirappalli Rally on June 1

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31 (ANI): Preparations are underway at the site where the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's rally is being organised on June 1.

Vijay is set to visit Tiruchirappalli on Monday for his first official event after assuming office. He had won from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency but resigned from the seat, choosing to retain his Perambur seat.

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Vijay will arrive from Chennai by a special flight at 4 pm on Monday. Following his arrival, he will participate in a Thanksgiving meeting to be held at St. Joseph's College, located opposite the Chathiram Bus Stand.

Tiruchirappalli City Police are making extensive security arrangements and are also discussing traffic diversion plans around the Chathiram Bus Stand area, as his visit is expected to draw a huge crowd.

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Party functionaries stated that Vijay is visiting Tiruchirappalli to thank the people who voted for him, especially after resigning from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency seat that he won.

Preparations for the event are being coordinated by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Delta Regional Observer, and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Chairman Uppa Krishnan, along with other party administrators.

During his first month as the CM, the Tamil Nadu government has carried out a major reshuffle in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), transferring and posting several senior officers, including district collectors and departmental secretaries.

According to an official order issued by the state government, E Sundaravalli, IAS, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Public and Rehabilitation Department.

Earlier on May 27, CM Vijay also went for his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office. During the visit, he paid a courtesy visit and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office.

The release said that Chief Minister Vijay also requested that the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) be established in Tamil Nadu. He noted that discussions have been ongoing for the past few years with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) regarding the establishment of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Design and Development Centre and the Centre for Airborne Systems in the State.

On May 10, Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a major political shift in the state and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in state politics.

The TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats and later securing support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML to form the government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)