India News | Tamil Nadu Pushes Back Against Karnataka's Mekedatu, Kerala's Mullaperiyar Projects: Guv Arlekar in Assembly Address

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu is pushing back firmly against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu Dam project and has vowed to block any new construction or safety breaches by Kerala at the Mullaperiyar Dam.

During the first session of the 17th Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, delivering his customary address, stated that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led State government is taking "necessary legal measures" to halt Karnataka's attempt to build the Mekedatu dam.

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"The Cauvery delta region is the granary of Tamil Nadu. The farmers of this region depend on Cauvery water as the main water source of the delta districts. Tamil Nadu has the right to use Cauvery water from time immemorial. Even after our right was upheld in the Supreme Court, we are having to struggle every year to obtain Cauvery water. Instead of giving our due share of water, only surplus water is being released to Tamil Nadu by the Government of Karnataka," Arlekar stated.

"In this situation, the Government of Karnataka is attempting to implement the Mekedatu project. If this project is implemented, agricultural production as well as farmers livelihood will be severely affected. This Government is taking necessary legal measures to halt this and to get water for Tamil Nadu at the right time," the Governor said.

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Further, Arlekar in his policy speech criticised Kerala over the Mullaperiyar dam.

Arlekar said that the State government will firmly oppose Kerala's proposal for a new Mullaperiyar dam and initiatives to raise the water level of the existing dam.

"The Mullaperiyar dam is the lifeline of people of the southern districts. In 2014, the Supreme Court ordered that the water level of the Mullaperiyar dam may be raised to 142 feet and also advised that its water level may be raised further to 152 feet after strengthening the dam. However, the Government of Kerala, while continuing to refuse permission to carry out strengthening works of the dam, has instead been pressing its demand for building a new dam. This Government will take firm measures to prevent the Government of Kerala's attempt to build a new dam and will take concerted action to carry out repair works in the Mullaperiyar dam area and raise the water level of the dam, " Arlekar stated.

The Tamil Nadu Governement, stated the Governor in his policy address, will make intensive efforts to implement the river-interlinking project, first to interlink the rivers within Tamil Nadu and further to urge the Union Government to interlink the rivers of the southern States.

A programme for maintenance of lakes and ponds will be implemented every year to help raise groundwater level and to conserve water during rainy seasons. Further, measures will be undertaken to build check dams at appropriate locations in order to prevent water flowing out to the sea and to conserve rainwater," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)