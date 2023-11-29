Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): The sluice gates of the Red Hills reservoir were opened on Wednesday to release 200 cusecs of water as Chennai continued to receive rainfall.

As rains inundated several areas in Chennai, 200 cubic feet of surplus water was released at 10 am from Chembarambakkam Lake, the source of drinking water for Chennai City.

A flood warning has been issued for low-lying areas and six villages along the banks of the Adyar River as the water was released from Chembarambakkam Lake.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, affecting the daily lives of the people and severely disrupting trains, flights and bus services.

Kanchipuram district has been receiving light to heavy rains for the last ten days due to weather changes and low depression.

The district administration has issued a flood warning to the people in the low-lying areas along the banks of the Adyar River, Sirukalathur Kavanur Kunradthur Wayampedu Tiruneermalai and Adyar River near the Chembarambakkam Lake located in the Kunradthur area of Kanchipuram district.

There is currently 22.29 feet of water out of the 24-foot capacity of Chembarambakkam lake. The lake has a water capacity of 3.645 TMC and currently has a water reserve of 3.195 TMC and while the inflow is 452 cubic feet of water, 163 cubic feet of water is flowing out.

Out of 381 lakes in Kanchipuram district under the control of the Public Works Department, 45 lakes have reached their full capacity and 35 lakes have reached 75 per cent of their water capacity.

Out of 102 lakes under the control of the Palaru sub-drainage comprising Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts, 173 lakes have reached their full capacity and 220 lakes have reached 75 per cent water availability.

As of this morning, no rainfall has been recorded in Kanchipuram district.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next two to three days. (ANI)

