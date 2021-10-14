Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,259 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the State health bulletin, 1,438 patients recovered from the disease taking the total recoveries to 26,32,092.

The state also recorded 20 fatalities taking the death toll to 35,853.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 15,451.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,987 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

