India News | Tamil Nadu Reports 1,515 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 11:17 PM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,515 new COVID-19 positive cases and 49 deaths.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 48,019 including 20,706 active cases and the death toll stands at 528, according to the State Health Department.

India saw an increase of 10,667 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the total count of cases crossing 3.43 lakh on Tuesday.

With 380 deaths reported in the past 24 hours due to the disease, the toll has reached 9,900.

The Health Ministry said that COVID-19 count in India was 3,43,091 on Tuesday and the recovery rate had improved to 52.47 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

