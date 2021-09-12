Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 1,608 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.

During the same duration, 1,512 people recovered from the infection and 22 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Also Read | Saline Gargle RT-PCR Method Should Be Implemented in Rural and Tribal Areas for Faster, Citizen-Friendly COVID-19 Testing, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

As of now, there are 16,473 active cases of the disease in the state.

A total of 26,33,839 covid cases have been reported in the state so far out of which 25,82,198 people have recovered from the infection while 35,168 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Live-In Partner And Three Others Booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)