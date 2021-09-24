Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu registered 1,745 new cases, 27 deaths and 1,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Thursday.

As per an official statement, there are 17,121 active cases in the state.

A total of 26,52,115 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Tami Nadu, out of which, 25,99,567 people have recovered. With new fatalities reported, the death toll climbed to 35,427.

Of 1,745 new cases reported, 953 were male and 792 females.

Tamil Nadu has 300 COVID-19 testing facilities. Of these, 69 are government-run centres and 231 are private. To detect the presence of the virus, 1,60,057 tests were conducted yesterday.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload stands at 3,01,640. The country had registered 31,923 new cases over the span of 24 hours. India's recovery rate is currently at 97.77 per cent. (ANI)

