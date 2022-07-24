Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,945 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the state Health Department on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in Tamil Nadu stand at 15,409.

As many as 2,379 COVID patients recovered from the infection during this period. No COVID patient lost life in the 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tested positive for COVID and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation for COVID19-related symptoms".

Earlier on July 8, thirty-one students tested positive for COVID-19 in a government school in the Theni district.

According to the District Education Department, the cases have been reported from Theni Government Secondary School, Andipatti.

Meanwhile, with a slight drop, India reported 20,279 new cases of COVID-19 after 3,83,657 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

India on Saturday reported 21,411 new COVID cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all vaccinators of the country and lauded their efforts in the battle against COVID-19 as India surpassed the 200-crore vaccination mark recently.

This comes just days after the country passed the 200 crore vaccination doses mark on July 17.

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against Covid-19," PM Modi had tweeted.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

