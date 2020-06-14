Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Tamil Nadu Reports 1,974 More COVID-19 Cases, State Count Reaches 44,661

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:15 PM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): As many as 1,974 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in Tamil Nadu, taking the state count of coronavirus to 44,661.

"1,974 more COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 44,661," said State Health Department.

So far, 435 people have died in the state due to the contagion.

Out of the total cases in Tamil Nadu, there are 19,676 active cases while 24,547 people have been cured of the illness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

