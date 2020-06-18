India News | Tamil Nadu Reports 2,141 New Cases of COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 2,141 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the total cases in the state to 52,334.

The death toll is at 625 after 49 deaths were reported on Thursday, the health department said. (ANI)

