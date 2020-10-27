Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 2,708 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths.

The State Health Department said the total count of cases in the state was 7,11,713.

Also Read | India to Send 270 MT of Food Aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

There are 29,268 active cases in the state while 6,71,489 patients have discharged.

"2,708 new COVID19 cases and 32 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu Total cases in the state are now 7,11,713 with 29,268 active cases. 6,71,489 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,956," it said

Also Read | Ceasefire Violation Incidents Declined Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir, Infiltration Reduced, Says Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen B S Raju.

The death toll in the state stands at 10,956. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)