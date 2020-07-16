Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): A total of 4,549 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has surged to 1,56,369 including 46,714 active cases, 1,07,416 discharged cases in Tamil Nadu, said the state Health Department.

The state has reported 2,236 fatalities due to the virus to date, it added. (ANI)

