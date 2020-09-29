Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): A total of 5,589 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,86,397.

The state Health Department said that the total count includes 46,306 active cases and 5,30,708 recoveries and 9,383 deaths. Seventy deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases reported on Monday. (ANI)

