Out of the total cases, 1,90,966 people have been discharged while 4,034 have died due to the illness.

"5,879 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,51,738 including 1,90,966 discharges and 4,034 deaths. 60,580 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours," said State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu continues to be among the worst affected state by coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,65,103 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

