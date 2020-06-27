Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): As many as 68 deaths and 3,713 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

With 3,713 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 78,335 in the state. While the total number of active cases stands at 33,213, the death toll has reached 1,025, said the health department.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

