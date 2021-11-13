Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 812 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.

During the same duration, 927 people recovered from the infection and a total of 26,67,067 have been discharged so far.

Also Read | .

At present, there are 9,830 active infections. The state reported 36,259 deaths due to COVID-19.

The state conducted 1,02,154 RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of tests to 5,24,41,469.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,516 fresh COVID-19 cases in th last 24 hours on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)