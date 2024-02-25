Sivaganga, February 25: Several people have sustained injuries during the Jallikattu event in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. The event also called Manjuvirattu took place in the Araliparai village in Sivaganga district on Saturday. Earlier, a Jallikattu event was held at Kulathur village in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district. According to the organisers, 700 bulls and 350 tamers participated in the event.

Police personnel were deployed in the village for security. In the first round of the event, 15 people were injured. In Tamil Nadu, the year's first Jallikattu was held at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 6. The bull-taming sport began at Avaniyapuram in Madurai district on January 15, followed by the event held at Palamedu in Madurai district on January 16. Pointing out the risk of injury, both to the participants and the bull, the animal rights organisations called for a ban on the sport. Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: 45 Injured, Including Two Police Officers in Avaniapuram’s Traditional Bull-Taming Sport (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several people were injured during the Manjuvirattu (Jallikattu) event held in Araliparai in Sivaganga district. (24.02) pic.twitter.com/9YBle3ST71 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

However, the Supreme Court, in May 2023, upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law allowing the bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state. The Tamil Nadu government had defended the event of Jallikattu, telling the apex court that sporting events can also be cultural events and there is no cruelty on the bulls. Jallikattu is an age-old event celebrated mostly in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: Two Persons Gored to Death at Bull Taming Event Venue at Siravayal (Watch Video).

In Jallikattu, a bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants in the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop. The history of Jallikattu dates back to 400-100 BC, when the Ayars, an ethnic group in India, played it. The name is coined from two words: Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied).

