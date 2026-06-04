India News | Tamil Nadu Signs Rs 18,600 Crore MoU with Larsen & Toubro for Three Projects

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister V Joseph Vijay on Thursday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Tamil Nadu government and Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for three major projects in the state involving a total investment of Rs 18,600 crore and the creation of employment opportunities for around 8,200 people.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister held discussions at the Secretariat with L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan and appreciated the company's continued investments in Tamil Nadu and its contribution to the state's industrial growth.

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The Chief Minister welcomed L&T's proposal to establish projects across the data centre, electronics manufacturing and shipbuilding sectors, stating that the investments would further strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a leading industrial destination. He also assured the company of the state government's full cooperation and support for its future expansion plans, the release said.

According to the press release, the MoU covers three key projects. The largest among them is a Data Centre Expansion Project in Kancheepuram district, which will involve an investment of Rs 15,000 crore and is expected to generate employment for 500 people.

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L&T will also establish an Electronics and Electronic Systems Manufacturing Project in Coimbatore with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, creating employment opportunities for around 2,000 people, the release stated.

The third project involves the expansion of L&T's shipbuilding facility at Kattupalli in Tiruvallur district. The project will see an investment of Rs 1,100 crore and is expected to create employment for approximately 5,700 people.

The projects are aligned with the Tamil Nadu government's vision of transforming the state into a US$1.5 trillion economy by 2036, according to the release. The investments are expected to strengthen the state's diversified industrial ecosystem, promote digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence-related applications, and enhance the electronics manufacturing sector.

The release further noted that the Kattupalli expansion project would help create world-class infrastructure for the offshore wind energy construction industry while generating substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Notably, this is the first industrial-sector MoU signed since the government led by CM Vijay assumed office, the release added.

The event was attended by Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Vaikumar, Additional Chief Secretary V Vijayakumar, Guidance Tamil Nadu Managing Director and CEO P Alarmel Mangai, L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan, Head of Strategic Initiatives KG Sathyanarayanan, and other senior government officials, according to the press release. (ANI)

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