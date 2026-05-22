India News | Tamil Nadu: Thoothukudi Holds 8th Memorial of 2018 Sterlite Plant Protest Victims

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 (ANI): The 8th-year memorial tribute event for the 2018 protest in Thoothukudi against the Sterlite Copper Plant, which claimed the lives of at least fifteen people, was held at Fatima Nagar on Friday, in remembrance of the lost souls.

People in Thoothukudi had been protesting for several years against the Sterlite Copper Plant, raising concerns over environmental impact and public welfare. During the protest held in 2018, at least fifteen people lost their lives in police firing, an incident that created shockwaves across the state. This event is considered one of the significant people's movements in Tamil Nadu.

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Members of the public and social activists participated in the event and paid tribute to the deceased by holding candles. They also respectfully commemorated the sacrifice of those who lost their lives during the protest in a peaceful manner.

During the event, slogans were raised against the Sterlite plant, and the objectives of the protest, along with the people's demands, were reiterated.

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"Memorial Tribute to Those Who Lost Their Lives in the Anti-Sterlite Protest - Demands Raised by the Public and Families of the Deceased," a slogan echoed.

During the 8th year memorial event held in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the anti-Sterlite protest, the people of Thoothukudi put forward several demands.

They urged that a memorial monument should be established in Thoothukudi in memory of those who lost their lives during the protest. They also stressed that legal action should be taken against the officials responsible for the police firing, stating that no appropriate action has been taken against them so far.

In addition, they demanded that the recommendations submitted to the Tamil Nadu Government by the one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan should be fully implemented, stating that they have not yet been completely carried out.

They also reiterated the demand that the Sterlite plant should be completely removed from the land of Thoothukudi.

During the event, Janarose, the sister of Klaston, who lost his life in the protest, said, "Greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. We are remembering this 8th year Memorial Day with deep sorrow for the loss of our loved ones. A memorial should be built in remembrance of those who died in the police firing. At that time, you stood with us and fought for us. Until now, we have not placed any personal demands before you. But we continue to wait for the day when an order will be issued to completely remove the Sterlite plant from the soil of Thoothukudi," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)