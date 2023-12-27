Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Two history sheeters, who were at large in a murder case, were shot dead by police in retaliatory firing here, police said on Tuesday.

As per officials, Raghu alias Raguvaran and Asin were on the radar of the Kancheepuram police in the murder of another history-sheeter, Prabha, who was killed by a mob on Tuesday.

The accused were gunned down near Kancheepuram New Railway Station, they said.

"Police were investigating a matter and were searching for the accused Raghu and Asin. When police tried to catch them, they attacked police officials and in return, police gunned down both of them," officials said, adding that the bodies of both history sheeters are at Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

An investigation into this matter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

