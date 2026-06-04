India News | Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin Vows DMK Comeback, Calls TVK Government 'incapable'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 (ANI): Declaring that the DMK's recent electoral defeat is merely a temporary setback, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday vowed that his party will return to power in the state with renewed vigour.

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting for party functionaries at the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah, Udhayanidhi expressed unwavering confidence in the DMK's future, insisting that the movement's bond with its grassroots cadre remains unbreakable and that the party is already charting a path back to the helm of state governance.

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He asserted that no one could separate him from the party cadre and that no one could separate the cadre from him.

Describing the election outcome as unexpected, he remarked that even the present Chief Minister had not anticipated such a victory. According to him, the DMK had failed to identify its real political opponent and had instead spent time fighting non-existent enemies. He said the party would rectify this mistake and focus on the actual political challenge in the future.

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Udhayanidhi further said that while the party had sought votes across Tamil Nadu. He stressed that the party would now focus on politically mobilising its own supporters and family members first.

Alongside, launching a scathing attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, Udhayanidhi dismissed the administration as an "incapable sofa-model government" that has failed to deliver on its promises.

He alleged that in its first 25 days, the new leadership has focused entirely on superficial optics, such as rebranding existing welfare schemes, rather than addressing the core needs of the people.

Characterising the current cabinet as comedian Vadivelu's famous "13 jokers" rather than serious administrators, he claimed that the government's lack of vision is becoming increasingly evident, leading to growing public dissatisfaction.

Udhayanidhi reaffirmed that the DMK will continue to act as a vigilant watchdog, pressuring the government to fulfil its campaign pledges--including monthly assistance and fuel subsidies--until the administration is held fully accountable for its performance.

He said that while the ruling party's dream may have been realised today, it would not last forever. He even expressed confidence that people would eventually recognise what he described as the reality behind the government's charisma.

Udhayanidhi added that the day when "Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, as Chief Minister" would once again address the people was not very far away. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)