India News | Tamil Nadu: Vijay Allocates Portfolios to Cabinet Ministers; DMK Flags 'Vande Mataram' Played Ahead of State Song

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay expanded his cabinet and allocated portfolios on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet ministers was followed by strong criticism from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders as the national song 'Vande Mataram' was played ahead of the state song 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'.

The opposition had earlier also raised the issue when the national song was accorded priority during Vijay's swearing-in as the Chief Minister.

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DMK MP Kanimozhi called it an act of disrespecting the state song and questioned the TVK over "silence" on the incident.

"For the second time, the act of singing a third song in a manner that disrespects the Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the swearing-in ceremony of the TVK government's cabinet is deserving of severe condemnation. In the previous instance as well, when the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was disrespected by not being given priority, the TVK government had stated that 'such a thing will not happen again,' so why is it now maintaining silence despite witnessing this?" Kanimozhi wrote on X.

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DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan alleged that the TVK government was under pressure from the Governor, Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, whom he accused of being the "BJP's man."

Elangovan said, "They (Tamil Nadu government) have no control. They are under pressure from the Governor, who is a BJP man. They will disrespect Tamil and the practices in Tamil Nadu."

DMK leader RS Bharathi also levelled sharp criticism against the state government, alleging that the current administration showed a disregard for the Tamil language and its cultural protocols.

Speaking to ANI, the DMK leader claimed that the opposition parties had raised valid concerns, but the government had repeatedly ignored them.

"All the opposition parties raised this issue, but this has been repeated. They (State government) have no interest in this issue, and they are disregarding Tamil," Bharathi said.

He further expressed concern over the state's developmental trajectory, stating, "In the days to come, I think Tamil Nadu will drop to third or fourth place, while it was at the first place during the tenure of MK Stalin."

The DMK leader connected the current row to the party's long-standing ideological opposition to the imposition of Hindi. He framed the party's stance as a historical necessity rather than a recent political pivot.

"We opposed Hindi imperialism even before the party was formed, and one of the reasons DMK came to power was the 1965 agitation. For the last 60 years, the 3-language policy did not enter Tamil Nadu," he emphasised.

Echoing similar thoughts, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko said, "During events organised by the Governor, 'Vande Mataram' is being repeatedly brought in and imposed everywhere. We have already stated that in any event organised by the Tamil Nadu government, no place should be given to 'Vande Mataram.'"

He asserted that 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' should be sung first at state government events, followed by the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana.'

"First, the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must be sung, and then the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' should be sung. This is what we have been firmly emphasising. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit, under any circumstances, the introduction or singing of this controversial 'Vande Mataram' at Tamil Nadu government functions," he said.

Vaiko added, "The Governor is organising these events, and since they are connected to his office, he has acted in this manner. But in functions conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, such incidents should not occur. Every time this issue has been raised, I have said the same thing, and I continue to say the same now as well."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan hit back at the criticism. She advised the TVK to be cautious after allying with Congress.

The BJP leader said, "The only motto of Congress is power hunger. Because of this, they have joined TVK, and TVK should be cautious about the alliance. Congress has been rejected in almost all states due to high corruption charges and misgovernance. They cannot be content, and the alliance with Congress is a matter of concern for the new government. And once again, they are creating problems by criticising Vande Mataram."

Earlier, after the national song took precedence during Vijay's swearing-in, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna had claimed that the Tamil invocation song 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' was pushed to third during Chief Minister Vijay's swearing-in ceremony because of "a new circular from the Union government" and affirmed that this practice will no longer be followed in the state.

Today, twenty-three ministers were allocated portfolios following the formation of the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led government, with the state also becoming the second in the country after Keralam to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) department at the cabinet level.

CM Vijay kept the Home, Police, Municipal Administration, and the Urban and Water Supply portfolios. He has additionally taken on Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness. The Women Welfare portfolio, which was previously with the Chief Minister's office, has now been reassigned to K Jegadeshwari, who has been designated Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

According to the portfolio allocation, KA Sengottaiyan has been assigned to the Revenue department. Whereas the Finance portfolio has been given to N Marie Wilson.

Two Congress MLAs, S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan, also took oath as ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)