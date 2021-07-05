Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): Thousands of people were seen flouting COVID-19 norms as they gathered in large numbers to celebrate the traditional fishing festival at Vilaripatti village in the Sivaganga district on Sunday.

This comes amid the state has been witnessing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases. Tamil Nadu reported 3,867 new COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-induced lockdown for one more week with additional relaxations, including the cancellation of an e-pass/e-registration system for inter-district movement from July 5.

Shops and activities which were allowed till 7 pm shall be operational till 8 pm. Hotels and tea shops can function with 50 per cent capacity and IT companies can function with a 50 per cent workforce. (ANI)

