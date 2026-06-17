India News | Tamil Nadu: Villupuram New SP Sets Agenda, Prioritises Women's Safety, Drug Eradication, Road Security

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 (ANI): Mathivanan officially assumed charge as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Villupuram district on Wednesday, marking his new assignment with a decisive roadmap aimed at strengthening public safety and police accountability.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Mathivanan, who previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Madurai City, thanked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and senior police officials for entrusting him with the responsibility, stating it was a privilege to serve the people of Villupuram.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led by Metal and PSU Bank Stocks.

He said preventing crimes against women would remain the top priority of the district police. He added that the Tamil Nadu Government's "Singappen" Special Task Force would function actively to ensure swift action on complaints received on a daily basis.

The SP further said awareness programmes on women's safety would be conducted regularly in educational institutions and public places.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Shoots Ex-Fiancee and Her Sister in Uttar Pradesh After Wedding Called Off.

He instructed police personnel to ensure that complaints registered at All Women Police Stations are handled promptly, fairly, and without any external interference.

On his second priority, Mathivanan announced a strict crackdown on drug trafficking and other illegal activities, warning that no leniency would be shown to offenders. He said a dedicated team was already working to curb narcotics-related crimes and maintain law and order

Improving public access to policing was listed as his third priority. Along with the weekly public grievance redressal meeting held every Wednesday, he said the district police would soon introduce a daily time slot for receiving petitions and grievances from the public.

Expressing concern over the high number of fatal road accidents in the district, particularly on National Highways passing through Villupuram, he said the police would coordinate with other departments to implement measures to reduce accidents and save lives.

The new SP reaffirmed his commitment to transparent and people-friendly policing, ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)