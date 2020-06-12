India News | Tamil Nadu Witnesses Highest Single-day Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Count Crosses 40,000-mark

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 tally with 1,982 positive cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 40,698, said the health department.

"It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 tally with 1,982, (including 1933 indigenous cases and 49 imported cases) cases. The state has a total of 40,698 cases," it said.

Also Read | Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News.

As per the health bulletin, the death toll now stands at 367 with 18 fatalities on Friday.

A total of 1,342 people discharged after being treated for the disease. So far 22,407 people have been discharged from the hospitals.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Rise to 55,357: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has confirmed 2,97,535 coronavirus cases so far, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 fatalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)