India News | Tamil Nadu: Woman Dies After Receiving Treatment at Government Hospital for Sinus Infection; Relatives Protest on Road

Relatives of Tamilselvi protest on road in Ramanathapuram over her death at a government hospital (Photo/ANI)

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): A woman died after undergoing treatment for a sinus infection at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, following which her relatives staged a road blockade protest alleging negligence, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Tamilselvi (35), wife of a daily wage worker Muniyasamy from Palkarai village in Ramanathapuram district, had been suffering from breathing difficulties due to a sinus infection.

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Tamilselvi was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on May 18 for treatment. In this situation, the doctors who examined her said that she needed surgery, so she underwent surgery at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on May 24.

Tamilselvi's relatives, who alleged that there was no improvement in her physical condition after the surgery, alleged that Tamilselvi's body was motionless and suspected that she was dead.

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When the hospital said that she should be sent to Madurai for further treatment, Tamilselvi's relatives did not agree to it.

In this situation, Tamil Selvi was being treated at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, and doctors declared her dead on Wednesday morning.

Tamilselvi's relatives, who refused to accept the body, sat on the Madurai-Dhanushkodi National Highway in front of the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital and engaged in a road blockade protest today. Following this, the police held talks with the relatives.

The road blockade was temporarily called off after they said they would investigate the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)