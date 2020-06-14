India News | Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally Soars to 42,687

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 tally with 1,989 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,687, said the state Health Department.

The death toll now stands at 397 with 30 new fatalities reported on Saturday.

There are 18,878 active cases in the state, while 23,409 have been discharged from the hospital.

India also witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 3,08,993 in the country as of June 13. (ANI)

