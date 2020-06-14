Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally Soars to 42,687

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 12:52 AM IST
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally Soars to 42,687

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 tally with 1,989 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,687, said the state Health Department.

The death toll now stands at 397 with 30 new fatalities reported on Saturday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

There are 18,878 active cases in the state, while 23,409 have been discharged from the hospital.

India also witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 3,08,993 in the country as of June 13. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

