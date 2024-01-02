Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): Tiruchirappalli has been decked up with heightened security in place to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will inaugurate the new terminal building at the city's international airport on Tuesday.

BJP has installed huge banners lining the roads of the city to accord a rousing reception to the Prime Minister on his touchdown in the city this morning.

The banners read "Hearty Welcome Modi Era 3.0" with pictures of PM Modi, BJP state chief K Annamalai and other state leaders.

The new terminal building of the international airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore.

The two-level building can serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second-largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The new terminal building contains 60 check-in counters, 5 Baggage Carousels, 60 Arrival Immigration Counters, and 44 departure emigration counters, the release stated.

The design of the new building has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli.

It depicts art forms from Kolam art to the colours of Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks depicting the connection of India to the rest of the world through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors.

"We have done a lot of painting work (on the new terminal) and have installed murals. A total of 100 artists were employed in furnishing the new terminal with artworks and the murals were installed within 30 days," Rajavignesh, the creative director for the artworks in the terminal building, told ANI.

The PM will dedicate to the nation indigenously developed Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (DFRP) at IGCAR, Kalpakkam.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also participate in the 38th convocation ceremony of the Bharathidasan University.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple railway projects including the doubling of the 41.4 km-long Salem-Magnesite Junction-Omalur-Mettur Dam section; the doubling of the 160 km-long rail line in the Madurai-Tuticorin section and three projects for railway line electrification - Tiruchirappalli-Manamadurai-Virudhunagar, Virudhunagar-Tenkasi Junction, and Sengottai-Tenkasi Junction-Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a 500-bed boys hostel of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala over two days, on January 2 and 3. (ANI)

