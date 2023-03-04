New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai said on Saturday opposed the spread of the false news on the attack on the people from Bihar in the state, saying that Tamils don't support "separatism" and "vile hatred" against north Indians.

"It is disheartening to see fake news spread in social media about attacks on Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. We, the Tamil people, believe in the concept of "The World is One" and do not endorse the separatism and vile hatred against our North Indian friends," Annamalai said in a series of tweets.

He further said that the Hotel Owners Association and the South India Mills' Association have already put out a statement explaining how migrant workers are an integral part of their organisation and the measures taken by them to ensure their welfare.

He further held the ruling DMK government responsible for the current situation in the state.

"DMK's MPs' vile comments on North Indians, DMK minister calling them Panipuri wala, and their alliance partners demanding their exodus have triggered what we see today," he added.

He further said that the people, the Government and the police, do not endorse the views of DMK and their alliance partners.

"The general populace in Tamil Nadu is acceptive and welcoming of the contribution of our migrant brothers and sisters in the infrastructure development, manufacturing industry and service sector," he added.

Hitting out at the state government, Annamalai said that the "divide" that DMK always stood for is coming back to bite them.

"The divide that DMK always stood for is coming back to bite them, and it is now their responsibility to fix this situation and is an opportunity for them to put an end to their defunct propaganda," he added.

However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that those who are spreading rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the nation and are causing harm to the integrity of the country.

He further said that it is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in such dirty politics on social media.

"Those who spread rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the Indian nation; they cause harm to the integrity of the country. It is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in doing such dirty politics on social media on an issue that does not exist," said Stalin.

Stalin said that in this regard, he has spoken to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and assured him "that all the workers in the State are our own workers, they help us in the development of our state and that no harm will happen to them."

The Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu is known for its hospitality and supports people who come and settle here. (ANI)

