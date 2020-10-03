Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) The West Bengal State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society Ltd, also known as 'Tantuja', will supply around 1.5 crore masks to students of government schools in the state, an official said on Saturday.

The state's education department had earlier said masks are a must for children when they go to schools for mid-day meal ration.

"One crore masks have already been dispatched, and the rest would be supplied shortly," the official said.

Self-help groups (SHGs) and garment makers have been engaged by the co-operative to produce COVID-19 protective gear, including masks. "This has helped sustain employment when commercial activities had come to a standstill," he said.

Sales have been tepid for 'Tantuja' at its 83 stores in the current fiscal due to the pandemic.

Salaries for its showroom employees were also delayed in August, the official said.

