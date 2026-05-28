India News | 'Targeted for Protecting Culture, Identity': Uttarakhand BJP Chief Slams USCIRF for Attacking Dhami, Yogi, Sarma

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt has strongly condemned a recent hearing conducted by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). He called it an attack from a "foreign platform on the strongest voices of Hindutva."

In a statement released on Wednesday, Bhatt expressed disappointment that discussions regarding India's religion and civilisation are causing "resentment" across the seas.

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He said, "It is unfortunate that some people are so disturbed by discussions around India's culture, religion, and civilisation that their resentment is now visible even across the seas."

Bhatt pointed out that during the USCIRF hearing, attempts were made to target three Indian Chief Ministers: Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam).

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"During the hearing, a left-liberal activist, Raqib Ahmad Naik, allegedly made statements against Hindutva ideology, nationalist organisations, and India's democratically elected governments, and even demanded sanctions against Pushkar Singh Dhami, Yogi Adityanath, and Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

"Organisations such as the RSS, Bajrang Dal, and Vishva Hindu Parishad were also targeted," he added.

He questioned why voices advocating the protection of religion and culture are causing such discomfort to certain groups.

He further said that, "In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a firm stand on issues such as the Uniform Civil Code, illegal encroachments, and religious conversions. In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has acted strongly against mafias and extremism, creating a sense of law and order, while in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has consistently raised concerns over infiltration and demographic imbalance."

He asserted that any attempt to target the voice of Hindutva would be strongly opposed. According to him, these leaders are now being singled out on international platforms simply because they are openly speaking about protecting their land, culture, temples, and identity.

Bhatt further alleged that individuals who fail to win the trust of voters within India are now using foreign platforms to tarnish the country's global image.

Mahendra Bhatt added that "it is unfortunate that those who fail to win the trust of the people within India's democratic system resort to foreign platforms to tarnish the country's image. He said efforts are being made to create an impression before the world that protecting one's religion, culture, and heritage in India is somehow a crime." (ANI)

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