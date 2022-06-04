Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): Condemning the recent targetted killings in Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam on Friday demanded a probe into such a "heinous crime" and urged the people to maintain brotherhood between communities as every religion emphasises the security of every human.

He also expressed pain over the recent killings by terrorists in the valley and said that blood of humans and humanity has "become cheap in Kashmir".

"Islam, in fact, every religion, emphasises the security of every human. If there is an issue, it should be resolved but looking for a solution by spilling blood is against humanity. I think the blood of humans and humanity has become cheap in Kashmir," the Grand Mufti of Kashmir told ANI.

He said the security of people working in the Valley is the responsibility of local residents.

"It (probe) should be done. Until culprits are identified and their intentions are found out...why would they want to do that to a Bihari labourer, besides creating a law and order situation. Their security is our (responsibility)," he said.

The Grand Mufti further emphasized the need to maintain amity and brotherhood between communities and deplored the killings.

"Every killing is deplorable and it is a heinous crime. I feel pain about such killings. I want people to understand that we have to maintain brotherhood between communities. We shouldn't allow miscreants to create an atmosphere of mistrust," Kashmir's Grand Mufti told ANI.

"We have to work together to find out who is behind such things. The questions need to be answered," he added.

Referring to Kashmiri Pandits, he said they shouldn't go and stay in the Valley. "We have been making lamentable cries about their return for the last 30 years. Now they have returned and they should stay with us with peace and dignity," Nasir-ul- Islam said.

"I don't see complete peace here. Yes, the tourists have returned, and normalcy has returned to Kashmir to some extent. But we want to see complete peace and prosperity in Kashmir. But the situation is fragile," he said.

The government had informed Parliament in July last year that Kashmiri Pandits have felt "more secure" and over 3,800 youngsters from the community have moved back to Kashmir to take up jobs in various districts under Prime Minister's rehabilitation package.

A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

