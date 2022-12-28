Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 27 (ANI): In further probe into the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran district, Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a sub-module being operated from the Philippines and arrested three members of the module.

Punjab Police said it busted sub module handled by Phillippines-based Yadwinder Singh on the instructions of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

Police also recovered a loaded Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) in Tarn Taran.

Earlier police arrested six persons, including two juveniles, accused of the RPG attack, carried out at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran on December 9.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav had said the terror attack was masterminded by the foreign-based wanted terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Gurdev alias Jaisel, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, currently lodged at Goindwal Sahib Jail.

"Gopi Numberdar, who was on bail as he was arrested as a juvenile, turned 18 a day after his release on November 22, 2022, and immediately got in touch with the foreign-based handlers. The foreign-based handlers used cut-outs and Dead Letter Box (DLB) techniques for retrieval of consignment and establishing contact so that the module members were assigned tasks directly by the handlers and were aware of only their roles. Even the identities of sub-modules remained hidden from other sub-modules," the senior officer had said.

The police teams also recovered three pistols -- two .32 bore and one .30 bore along with ammunition, one hand grenade P-86 and one motorcycle used in the crime from the possession of the arrested persons.

The Soviet-era made a single-use 70mm calibre RPG-26 weapon, which was used to carry out the attack, had already been recovered on December 10. The RPG-26 weapon, which Mujahideen used in Afghanistan, was sourced from across the border.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the Taran Taran police, in coordination with the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police, conducted meticulous investigations based on technical and intelligence inputs. The investigations on the ground, which were led by SSP Tarn Taran Gurmeet Chauhan and his team, revealed that the attack was the handiwork of Gopi Numberdar and Gurlal Gahla, who were directly in touch with Landa Harike and Satta Naushehra.

Both Gopi Numberdar and Gurlal Gahla were apprehended from Patti Morh Sarhali on Thursday and one .32 pistol along with 15 live cartridges was recovered from their possession. Police teams also recovered a hand grenade on the disclosure of Gopi Numberdar, he said.

The probe further revealed that initially, Gopi had received funding of Rs 8.5 lakhs and one .30 bore pistol along with a chunk of 200 live cartridges from Landa and Satta, said the DGP, adding that on December 1, 2022, Gopi along with Gurlal Gahla and Jobanpreet Joban retrieved another consignment containing RPG from village Jhander in Tarn Taran and dumped it at a spot near village Marhana in Tarn Taran.

DGP Yadav said during questioning, Gopi Numberdar and Gurlal Gahla revealed that the two juveniles in conflict with the law were tasked by Landa and Satta to execute the attack on Sarhali police station, which was aimed at creating terror in the border state. Both accused persons further revealed that another accused, Gurlal Lali, had provided logistic support and handed over Rs 1 lakh to both the juveniles, who were camping at village Marhana a couple of hours prior to the attack at the Police Station building.

Police arrested Jobanpreet Joban and Gurlal Lali from near Naushehra Pannuan and recovered one .30 bore pistol along with 35 live cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crime from his possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said during interrogation, the accused, Joban, corroborated the disclosure of Gopi regarding retrieval of RPG and further disclosed that on the instructions of Landa and Satta, he had picked a juvenile in conflict with the law from Shahbajpur village and dropped him at Marhana village on instructions of Gurdev alias Jaisel.

"Connecting the dots, Police teams have successfully apprehended both the juvenile attackers from Tubewell at Chamba village and recovered one .32 bore pistol alongwith 15 live cartridges from their possession," he said, adding that after the attack, they both fled to village Saido and took shelter in a tubewell room already arranged by Landa. Both shooters had learnt to operate the RPG from YouTube videos and were given instructions by Landa in a video call as well, he said.

Punjab Police registered an FIR dated December 9 under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Sarhali. (ANI)

