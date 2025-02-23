New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Sunday commended the Central government's swift response to the Srisailam Left Bank Canal collapse in Nagarkurnool District, Telangana.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Central government deployed NDRF and Indian Army to work in coordination with Telangana State government for tunnel rescue in Kurnool. Everyone is wishing for the safe return of those who are trapped," Chugh told ANI.

Similarly, another BJP leader, N Ramchander Rao, also said that the priority is to promptly rescue the workers who are feared trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool and urged for an investigation to find out who is responsible for the accident.

"The SLBC tunnel collapsing is an unfortunate incident, many people are stuck. But however, whatever may be the reasons they will now come out only after detailed inquiries. Meanwhile, BJP ministers were prompt to inform NDRF and also other Central agencies to come for rescue operations, at this stage, the rescue operation, saving lives of innocent workers is the primary object," Rao told ANI.

Regarding the possible reasons, whoever is responsible, then added, "After the report comes, I think the BJP will make a political statement on it, as of now, we are with the administration to save the lives of the people."

Earlier, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the SLBC tunnel project is at least 20 years old and that it was suspected that a crack in the tunnel appeared, from which water started leaking out, flooding the area.

"The SLBC tunnel project is a very old project which started 20 years ago. Due to various impediments, the project is going very slowly, but when completed, the project is considered to be a boon for Telangana. When this incident took place, I was informed that due to a crack in the geological line, water started coming inside, but nobody took it seriously," the Telangana minister said.

"The American company project manager told me that he thought it was like a normal development and was going ahead with it. Then the small crack became bigger till water and mud rushed into the tunnel at once in a big way," he added.

According to the minister, around 70-80 people were working during the incident, and at least eight people are feared trapped on the other side.

On Saturday morning, a three-metre section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, eight remained trapped. (ANI)

